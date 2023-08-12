Vignesh Shivan shares romantic photo with Nayanthara, dedicates her Jailer's Rathamaarey song penned by him

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are pure couple goals, their love story and PDA moments are way too cute. It is also well known that the filmmaker never misses a moment to shower a lover on his ladylove. Today, he posted a dreamy photo with Nayanthara and dedicated the song Rathamaarey from Rajinikanth's film Jailer.

Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram and shared a photo with his wife Nayanthara along with a heartfelt caption. He wrote the lyrics of the track, "Anbai Mattum alli veesum Veedu !Amaivadhu Azhagu Adhisayam Arputham Adhuvaey."

For the unversed, he penned the lyrics for this song, which is based on family bonding and love.

In the photo, Vignesh and Nayanthara can be seen sitting near the window, lost in each other's eyes and smiling. The mother nature in the background added a perfect aesthetic to their loved-filled photo. The lady superstar looks beautiful as always, dressed up in a white ethnic suit, twinning with her husband, who wore a white t-shirt.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan spend quality time at their house in latest pic

Vignesh Shivan penned lyrics of Rathamaarey song for his sons

This song is indeed special as the lyrics he penned are dedicated to his sons, Ulag and Uyir. This is also the first song Vignesh penned lyrics for Rajinikanth. Last week, when the song Rathamaarey was released, Vignesh expressed his gratitude and wrote, "First song written for #Thalaivar #SuperStar #Rajinikanth @rajinikanth also becomes my first song written for my babies #Uyir, #Ulag & my family. Such moments are what we live for thanking God & the universe for this as always Big hug & love to my Dear friends @Nelsondilpkumar my king @anirudhofficial for this lovely opportunity Waiting for August 10th"

Rathamaarey is a song about a father-son relationship. Vignesh and Nayanthara also have two boys, Uyir and Ulag. It was heartwarming to hear that he had written the song for his two sons.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married on June 9, 2022, and welcomed twin boys via surrogacy after four months in October. The couple named their twins, Uyir Rudronil N Shivan and Ulag Dhaivag N Shivan. N stands for Nayanthara in the names. Ever since then, they often shared pics with their twins without revealing their faces.



ALSO READ: Thalapathy Vijay was angry with Nelson Dilipkumar over Beast's failure? Jailer director Nelson Dilipkumar reveals