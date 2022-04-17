Vignesh Shivan shares selfies with ladylove Nayanthara; Says 'a little time to breathe in between all chaos'

While Nayanthara is shooting for Atlee-Shah Rukh Khan's film in Mumbai, Vignesh Shivan has shared a few photos with his ladylove on Instagram. One can see, Vignesh has posted a mirror selfie that sees Nayanthara sporting a comfy look in a pleated skirt and basic top.

Posting it on Instagram, he wrote, "a little time to breathe in between all the chaos towards the final process! Movie gearing up for censor ! Praying for the best of things to happen ! All updates coming up from Today !."

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, also starring Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi is all set to release on April 28. Ahead of the release, the filmmaker totally looks excited yet nervous as they gear up for censor board formalities.

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal promises a romantic comedy film, which is written and directed by Vignesh Shivan and produced by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios.

The makers recently released song, Two Two Two, sung by Anirudh Ravichander, Sunidhi Chauhan, and Sanjana Kalmanje, and it has lyrics by director Vignesh Shivan.