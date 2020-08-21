  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Vignesh Shivan shares a throwback PHOTO with Nayanthara & NRD team; Wishes Radikaa Sarathkumar on her birthday

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan shared a stunning throwback picture with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and birthday girl, Radikaa Sarathkumar.
15757 reads Mumbai
Vignesh Shivan shares a throwback PHOTO with Nayanthara & NRD team; Wishes Radikaa Sarathkumar on her birthdayVignesh Shivan shares a throwback PHOTO with Nayanthara & NRD team; Wishes Radikaa Sarathkumar on her birthday

Radikaa Sarathkumar celebrates her 57th birthday today and power lady of Kollywood film industry is receiving all the love and best wishes on social media. Many celebs from the film industry also took to social media and sent lovely wishes to the actress on her special day. Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan shared a stunning throwback picture with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and birthday girl, Radikaa Sarathkumar. One can see in the photo, the celebs are all smiles as they pose for a lovely selfie during the shooting of a film. Radikaa Sarathkumar can be seen dressed as a cop for her role in the film, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. 

Taking to Twitter, Vignesh wrote, "Happy happy birthday to you @realradikaa mam :)) You are an amazing , inspiring person :) stay the same beautiful, young person that u r , forever :)Loads of love & respect to you ‘ Meeeeee ‘ :) Partying.. GodBless." 

Meanwhile, Trisha Krishnan, Ramya Krishnan among others also took to social media as they shared throwback photos with the birthday girl. 

Check out Tweets below: 

Varalakshmi, the daughter from the first wife of Raadhika's husband Sarathkumar also penned a birtday wish for the veteran star. She wrote, "Happppppyyyyyyyy birthdaayyyyyyyyy @realradikaa be this super cool and fun always..keep inspiring our next gen actors with ur awesomeness...muahhhhh good to have you in my life...have an awesom day aunty..love u.." 

Also Read: Happy Birthday Radikaa Sarathkumar: Trisha, Ramya Krishnan and other celebs shower her with best wishes 

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case
CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Supreme Court announces its verdict today
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea’s shocking claims to SC’s verdict today
Kunal Kemmu on Hotstar controversy, being left out, nepotism, insider outsider and the underrated tag
Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan UNFOLLOW each other on Instagram. Watch the video for more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Mystery girl to late actor’s texts to Disha Salian
Late actor’s ex-teammate Samuel Haokip reveals Sushant had sleepless nights after #MeToo allegations

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement