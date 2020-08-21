Vignesh Shivan shares a throwback PHOTO with Nayanthara & NRD team; Wishes Radikaa Sarathkumar on her birthday

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan shared a stunning throwback picture with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and birthday girl, Radikaa Sarathkumar.

Radikaa Sarathkumar celebrates her 57th birthday today and power lady of Kollywood film industry is receiving all the love and best wishes on social media. Many celebs from the film industry also took to social media and sent lovely wishes to the actress on her special day. Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan shared a stunning throwback picture with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and birthday girl, Radikaa Sarathkumar. One can see in the photo, the celebs are all smiles as they pose for a lovely selfie during the shooting of a film. Radikaa Sarathkumar can be seen dressed as a cop for her role in the film, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

Taking to Twitter, Vignesh wrote, "Happy happy birthday to you @realradikaa mam :)) You are an amazing , inspiring person :) stay the same beautiful, young person that u r , forever :)Loads of love & respect to you ‘ Meeeeee ‘ :) Partying.. GodBless."

Meanwhile, Trisha Krishnan, Ramya Krishnan among others also took to social media as they shared throwback photos with the birthday girl.

Happy happy birthday to you @realradikaa mam :)) You are an amazing , inspiring person :) stay the same beautiful, young person that u r , forever :)

Loads of love & respect to you ‘ Meeeeee ‘ GodBless pic.twitter.com/5pz3QTEtqx — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) August 21, 2020

Varalakshmi, the daughter from the first wife of Raadhika's husband Sarathkumar also penned a birtday wish for the veteran star. She wrote, "Happppppyyyyyyyy birthdaayyyyyyyyy @realradikaa be this super cool and fun always..keep inspiring our next gen actors with ur awesomeness...muahhhhh good to have you in my life...have an awesom day aunty..love u.."

Happppppyyyyyyyy birthdaayyyyyyyyy @realradikaa be this super cool and fun always..keep inspiring our next gen actors with ur awesomeness...muahhhhh good to have you in my life...have an awesom day aunty..love u.. pic.twitter.com/F83KTJl53V — (@varusarath) August 21, 2020

