Vignesh Shivan shares ‘Throwback Thursday’ PIC with ladylove Nayanthara and we cannot stop admiring it

Lady superstar Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan are one of the most influential couples in Kollywood. With passing time, these two have carved a special place in the hearts of audiences. They keep sharing adorable posts for one another. Their most recent post is also loved by fans.

Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram and shared a throwback photograph of the power couple. The picture captioned ‘Throwback Thursday’ has Nayanthara posing with Vignesh Shivan and they look glamorous. The fans cannot get enough of this lovely pair and they flooded the comment box with heart emojis.

Check out the post below:

A couple of days ago, Vignesh Shivan shared another post with his ladylove. Missing their recent romantic getaway, the director shared a few pictures of him and Nayanthara having a gala time in Dubai. These photos from the recent past were captioned, “Waiting to finish work and take a looooooong holidayyyyyyyy!!! Missing travels with bae.” The photos had Nayanthara posing with a funny expression, while the filmmaker is all smiles.