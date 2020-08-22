  1. Home
Vignesh Shivan shares a THROWBACK vacay photo with his girlfriend Nayanthara; Says he misses traveling

Taking to his Instagram space, Kollywood director Vignesh Shivan shared a throwback photo with his girlfriend Nayanthara from their vacation in New York.
Taking to his Instagram profile, Kollywood director Vignesh Shivan shared a throwback vacay photo with Nayanthara. The photo was taken when they were holidaying in New York. Sharing the photo, Vignesh expressed how he misses traveling because of the COVID 19 situation. In the photo, they both can be seen snuggling with each other while enjoying a coffee. They both fell in love with each other after they worked together for the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

Now, they are all set to work together yet again for the film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the film has Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni as the leading ladies, while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the male lead. It is expected that the film’s makers will come up with more updates after the current pandemic crisis is contained. Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal is one of the most awaited films of Kollywood.

#missingtravel #gocorona #coronagoaway #newyorkcity #newyorktimes #newyork

A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial) on

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda to play an MMA expert in Puri Jagannath’s Fighter?

Nayanthara also has a bunch of films including RJ Balaji’s next directorial venture Mookuthi Amman. She will be seen playing the leading lady in the upcoming film of Rajinikanth titled Annaatthe. The Siruthai Siva directorial also has Khushbu Sundar, Meena and Keerthy Suresh as leading ladies. Her film Netrikann, directed by Milind Rau, is bankrolled by Vignesh Shivan’s production venture Rowdy Pictures. She was last seen in Rajinikanth starrer Darbar.

Credits :Instagram

