Vignesh Shivan shares UNSEEN photos of Nayanthara and her mother; Says 'You are our biggest strength'

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara took to instagram to wish the actress’s mother, Omana Kurian on her birthday. The filmmaker added pictures of his wife and mother-in-law, with a heartfelt caption where he called her his second mother, and his family’s biggest strength.

“Happy birthday to you Omnakurian. My atha amma love you so much!!! You are our biggest strength all your prayers and your blessings make our life soo beautiful! May you live forever birthday wishes from me, Nayan, uyir & ulag” wrote the actor.

Check out the post here: