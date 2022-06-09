Vignesh Shivan sums up his love story with Nayanthara: 'From Nayan mam to my baby and now MY WIFE’

The Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal maker Vignesh Shivan is on cloud nine right now after marrying the love of his life, Nayanthara. The director has been dropping lovely photos from the ceremony on the internet, which took place in a Chennai resort this morning.

Posting some more pictures from the nuptials on Instagram, Vignesh Shivan penned the following words, "From Nayan mam … to Kadambari … to #Thangamey …. to my baby ….. and then my Uyir … and also my Kanmani ….. and now … MY WIFE." This is the first time the filmmaker has addressed Lady Superstar as his wife.

Check out the post below:

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan had a fairytale love story that began on the sets of the 2015 flick, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. After playing the leading lady in the director's second project, he continued his professional collaboration with Nayanthara. Their work-friendship soon converted into love, which has now reached the destination of marriage.

Just like their love journey, their wedding is also something out of a fairytale. It is reported that, on their D-day, Nayanthara presented costly gifts to her in-laws, including some 30 pounds of gold jewelry to her sister-in-law Aishwarya. Toping it off, as a mark of gratitude, the couple has decided to host lunch for 18,000 kids and 1 lakh people across Tamil Nadu on their special day.

A lot has been written about this wedding in the last couple of days, however, the entire ceremony refrained from the media's eyes. The nuptials which took place at a Chennai resort this morning had some big names in attendance like Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee, Rajinikanth, Boney Kapoor, Karthi, Thalapathy Vijay, and Mani Ratnam, among others.

Dropping the initial sneak peeks from the ceremony, Vignesh Shivan wrote on social media, "On a scale of 10… She’s Nayan & am the one...By God’s Grace :) jus married #Nayanthara." The photographs of the newlyweds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are setting the internet on fire. The Filmmaker has dropped a couple of dreamy pictures from the nuptials and something very interesting caught our eyes. The Lady Superstar went for personalized Mehendi for the D-day with WN (Wikky Nayan) written in between.

After shelling couple goals for more than half a decade, lovebirds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan finally took their relationship to the next level and tied the knot today. Nayanthara was a sight-to-behold in a custom-made red saree on her special day and, Vignesh Shivan looked all-dapper in a white veshti, kurta, and shawl.

After posting the quintessential moments from their wedding day on social media, the director shares another set of ravishing pictures of the lovebirds as newlyweds. Sharing the post on Instagram, he wrote, "Just the Beginning of a bigger, stronger, crazy love story with you my #Thangamey! Love you #Thangamey #Kanmani Kadambari and now my wife !."

The lovebirds exchanged wedding vows in a Chennai resort this morning and a special glass house set was also erected for the ceremony. Biggies from the film fraternity including Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Karthi, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Anirudh Ravichander, Dileep, Atlee, and others reached the venue to bless the newlyweds.

