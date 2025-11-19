Vignesh Shivan surprises Nayanthara with Rs 10 crore Rolls-Royce Spectre on her 41st birthday — SEE PICS

Director Vignesh Shivan surprised his wife, actor Nayanthara, with a Rolls-Royce Black Badge Spectre worth around Rs 10 crore on her 41st birthday. Photos of the luxury car and the family celebration quickly gained attention on social media.

Shivan shared pictures of Nayanthara and their family posing with the newly purchased car. He wrote, “Love you truly, madly, deeply my azhagi love you. From your Uyir, Ulag, big uyir, all your beloved people. With an overwhelming heart & a love-filled life thanking the universe & God Almighty for always blessing us with the best of moments... only filled with abundant love, unwavering positivity & pure good will.”

A luxury birthday surprise for Nayanthara

The Rolls-Royce Black Badge Spectre, one of the most premium electric luxury cars, became the highlight of Nayanthara’s birthday. The actor chose to celebrate the day quietly with her family, even as she continues to handle a busy film lineup across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema.

This is not the first time Vignesh Shivan has marked her birthday with an extravagant gift. His tradition of gifting luxury cars began in 2023, when he surprised her with a Mercedes Maybach worth about Rs 3 crore. In 2024, he followed it with a Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600 valued at Rs 5 crore as per India Today. This year’s Rolls-Royce Spectre is now the most expensive in the series.

The filmmaker and the actor, who married in 2022 after years of dating, are known for celebrating personal milestones with family and heartfelt gestures. Shivan’s gifts often make headlines, drawing attention for their value and the couple’s bond. The new Rolls-Royce pics have once again sparked conversations online about their love for premium cars.

What’s next for Nayanthara?

Despite her personal celebrations, Nayanthara remains active with several major projects. She has upcoming films with Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, and Yash, along with multiple titles in Tamil and Malayalam.

Her current slate includes Dear Students, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, Mannangatti Since 1960, Patriot, Mookuthi Amman 2, Hi, and Rakkaiyie. Many of these films are at different stages of production, keeping her among the busiest actors in South India.

