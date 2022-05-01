Vignesh Shivan turns protective, saves Nayanthara from mob on their theatre visit with Vijay Sethupathi; PICS

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal starring Nayanthara, Samantha, and Vijay Sethupathi released on April 28 and is getting an amazing response from the audience and critics alike. KRK has taken a good start at the box office as well. The makers of the film recently made a surprise visit to a theatre to catch the live reactions of the audience.

One can see in the photos, fans surround Nayan and Vignesh as they step out of the cinema hall. However, the way Vignesh shields his ladylove Nayanthara from the crowd managed to grab our attention. As people and paparazzi crowded her to catch a glimpse, Vignesh Shivan was seen guarding her by keeping his hands around her.

The team looked totally overwhelmed by the response and celebrated the film's success by cutting the cake with fans.

Meanwhile, Samantha is in Kashmir for the shooting of Vijay Deverakonda co-starrer. The actress recorded a video thanking everyone for the immense love and response on Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. "Thank you guys for the overwhelming response on Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal. It means the world to me, I wish I was there to see it. All of you guys enjoy the film. The response, your messages, texts, and tweets mean the world to me. Thank you so much," Sam said in the video message for fans.

