Vignesh Shivan wishes 'Achann' and Nayanthara's father with a heartfelt birthday note; Samantha comments

Nayanthara and her filmmaker fiance, Vignesh Shivan are currently in the best phase of their life. Be it on birthdays or festivals, they make sure to take some time out from their busy schedule and visit parents on such special occasions. The couple recently celebrated Nayanthara's father's birthday and their photo speaks volumes of how nothing gives you fulfillment than your parents' happiness.

Sharing a picture-perfect family photo on Instagram, Vignesh wrote, "Happy Birthday Achann #Kurian :) happiness is seeing you smile, seeing u eat , seeing u lookin at us , your presence makes our life beautiful! Jus want God to give u all the strength & power to be with us forever n ever love you Achuuuu! ;) you are our blessing."

Sam, who is close to Nayanthara and Vignesh dropped a comment saying, 'aww' along with a hugging emoji. Amala Paul too dropped heart emojis in the comment section of the photo.

It has to be noted that Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara are also co-producers. They together presented a Tamil thriller titled Rocky. Vinothraj PS's Koozhangal (Pebbles), backed by Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan had won the Tiger Award at the 50th International Film Festival.

Also, Vignesh is helming Kathuvakkula Rendu Kaathal, produced by his home banner Rowdy Pictures. Starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles, the maker recently wrapped the last schedule in Chennai.

