Vignesh Shivan wishes Ajith Kumar on his birthday with unseen pics; Sends luck post AK62 exit

Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram and wished Ajith Kumar on his birthday with a few unseen pics. He also sent his best wishes to the actor for his next AK62 with Magizh Thirumeni. The director also wrote that he has 'unconditional love for the actor'. It is to be noted that Vignesh was announced as AK62 director but the film got shelved.

The Naanum Rowdy Dhaan director took to Instagram and shared a few unseen pics with Ajith Kumar as he wished him on his birthday. He wrote, "Happy Birthday Dearest #AjithSir.

Unconditional love, endrum Nirandharam. All the best for #VidaMuyarchi #MagizhThirumeni sir @anirudhofficial @lyca_productions #NiravSha #Ak62." The director is being hailed by netizens on social media for such a positive spirit and love toward Ajith Kumar. Many also commented 'AK63 will be yours'.

Check out Vignesh Shivan's post for Ajith Kumar and AK62 here:



Vignesh Shivan reveals why he exited AK62

For the unversed, Ajith Kumar announced his next with Vignesh Shivan. However, later it was reported that the film will not be happening as Ajith wanted to get a strong script for his next. While it is rumoured that Vignesh Shivan 's film is only postponed and not shelved, however, an official confirmation regarding this is awaited.

Recently, Vignesh Shivan reacted to being replaced by Magiz Thirumeni in AK62 and opened up about why it happened. Vignesh Shivan revealed that he got out of the project as the producers didn't like the second half of the script. He also clarified that Ajith had no role in his being removed from AK 62.

The director said, "AK62 is a disappointment for me. There's no mistake from Ajith Kumar's side. Production is not happy with the second half. I am happy that the opportunity went to someone like Magizh Thirumeni."

AK62 titled VidaaMuyarchi

On the occasion of Ajith Kumar's birthday, it has been announced that he is teaming up with director Magiz Thirumeni for his next. The film is titled VidaaMuyarchi. Produced by Lyca Productions, Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer. According to reports, Tamil actor Arvind Swami, who is known for performances in movies like Thalavi, Bombay, Roja, and more, will be seen in a grey shade in AK62.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Ajith Kumar: Actor's AK62 titled VidaaMuyarchi, Magiz Thirumeni to direct