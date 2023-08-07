Vignesh Shivan wrote Jailer song Rathamaarey not just for Rajinikanth but also for THESE special ones

The recently released Rathamaarey lyrical video from Rajinikanth’s Jailer has given the film an all-new dimension. Through the song, Nelson Dilipkumar made the fans aware that he was going to make a mass movie with a strong emotional core. Another interesting fact about the song is that the lyrics for Rathamaarey have been penned by Vignesh Shivan.

Along with being a successful filmmaker, Vignesh is also an equally successful lyricist. He has penned the lyrics for many popular songs even before Rathamaarey, like Sodakku, Peela Peela, and Thangamey. But writing the lyrics for this song has been extra special for him.

Rathamaarey is special to him, not just because it is the first song he has written for Rajinikanth. But also because this is the first song he has written for his children, Uyir and Ulag.

Vignesh Shivan wrote the lyrics for Rathamaarey keeping in mind his children Uyir and Ulag

Rathamaarey from Jailer is the first song Vignesh Shivan has written for Rajinikanth

Vignesh Shivan seems to be very happy that he has finally gotten the opportunity to write a song for Rajinikanth. This opportunity came to him through the film’s music composer, Anirudh Ravichander, and its director, Nelson Dilipkumar. Vignesh famously shares a great bond with both of them.

Vignesh’s wife Nayanthara even acted in Nelson’s debut film, Kolamaavu Kokila, back in 2018. Anirudh composed the music for that film as well as all the subsequent projects by Nelson since then. Vignesh had also penned lyrics for more than one song from Kolamaavu Kokila.

In his tweet, Vignesh wrote, "First song written for #Thalaivar #SuperStar #Rajinikanth @rajinikanth also becomes my first song written for my babies #Uyir, #Ulag & my family. Such moments are what we live for thanking God & the universe for this as always Big hug & love to my Dear friends @Nelsondilpkumar my king @anirudhofficial for this lovely opportunity Waiting for August 10th"

In the tweet, Vignesh also mentioned that he is waiting for Jailer’s release on August 10. Rathamaarey is a song about a father-son relationship. Vignesh and Nayanthara also have two boys, Uyir and Ulag. It was heartwarming to hear that he had written the song for his two sons. Let's hope this is the first of many songs that he gets to write for both Rajinikanth and his children, Uyir and Ulag.

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth starrer Jailer release day declared holiday by few companies in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka