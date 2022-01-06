Vignesh Shivan's next single will showcase Rambo-Khatija's love story

Director Vignesh Shivan said that the next single from his eagerly awaited film, 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal', would tell the love story of Rambo and Khatija, played by Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha.

As the title suggests, 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal', which features Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanathara and Samantha in the lead, revolves around two love stories.

It was only on Monday that the director released the lyric video of 'Naan Pizhai', a lovely, melliflous number from the film, set to tune by Anirudh.

Rendered by Ravi G. and Shashaa Tirupati, the beautifully choreographed song told the love story of Rambo, played by Vijay Sethupathi, and Kanmani, played by Nayanthara, in the film.

The song has gone on to emerge a superhit, garnering over 4.7 million views on YouTube until now.

Vignesh Shivan said, "Rambo & Khatija :) The Rambo - Khatija Love story! From Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal will be the next single. Get ready for the next single!"

