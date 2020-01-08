Vignesh Shivan's selfie with ladylove Nayanthara is winning hearts; Check it out

Nayanthara's boyfriend, Vignesh Shivan shared a sweet picture with the southern diva. Check it out.

The south siren Nayanthara who is fondly known as Lady Superstar in the south film industry is gearing up for the release of her film titled Darbar. Nayanthara's boyfriend, Vignesh Shivan shared a very sweet picture with the southern diva. The south actress is all smiles as she clicked a selfie with Vignesh Shivan. The stunning diva was clicked wearing a maroon coloured outfit paired delicate jewellery and hair left open. Vignesh was spotted in a red t-shirt in the selfie. The gorgeous couple is one of the most loved couple in the south film industry.

The fans and followers of the actress are delighted to see the picture the good looking couple clicked. Vignesh shared the picture on his Instagram account. The fans and film audience are eagerly waiting for Nayanthara's film Darbar to hit the big screen. The film is helmed by Ghajini director AR Murugadoss. The south film Darbar will see south megastar Rajinikanth in the lead. Petta actor Rajinikanth will be essaying the role of a police officer named Aaditya Arunasalam. The Kabali star will be returning to his cop look after a long gap of time.

The fans are looking forward to see the south superstar doing some high intensity action scenes and jaw dropping stunts. The makers had released the film's first motion poster of the Rajinikanth starrer and it had set off a frenzy among the fans and audience members. The trailer of Darbar has added more curiosity in the minds of the fans, who are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the silver screen.

