Vijay, Ajith to Samantha Akkineni, Nayanthara: Check out the dream cast for Money Heist’s Tamil remake

Money Heist aka Le Casa De Papel is the current internet sensation and one of the most-watched shows on the streaming app Netflix. The Spanish drama stars an ensemble of cast list who have taken over the internet now. From El Profesor to Tokyo, fans of the series totally love the characters. Now, the show has become the talk of the town yet again after its director Alex Rodrigo included Vijay and Ajith for the show’s hypothetical Indian version. Here’s the dream cast of the series if at all it’s made in Tamil.

The Professor – Thalapathy Vijay

If we say anyone’s name other than Thalapathy Vijay for the main protagonist of Money Heist, we will not forgive ourselves. Who but the most dynamic, mass hero of our Kollywood superstars can play this role? For Thalapathy Vijay, it’s like a cakewalk to play a common man who is the brain of the flawless master plan for a huge scam.

Tokyo – Nazriya Nazim

The cheerful yet dark and twisted lady, who cannot manage to do anything right and creates a chaos in an otherwise perfect plan every time. In spite of the fact that she is full of flaws and hasty decisions, she has absolutely no haters. Yet, no one will hate her for she is full of love and compassion. Nazriya Nazim, who has pulled off some kick-ass roles, can undoubtedly bring out the confused character episode after episode.

Berlin – Thala Ajith

Just like Ajith’s character in Amarkalam, Berlin is a man who first comes as someone with unbearable craziness and later emerges as a full-on kind-hearted romantic person with an unbelievably beautiful mind. Thala Ajith will rock as Berlin no doubt. In fact, he has played many roles which are all mini Berlins – Dheena, Citizen, Red – everything resembles Berlin.

Lisbon – Lady Superstar Nayanthara

While Lady Superstar Nayanthara has already captured our hearts as a cop in Imaikka Nodigal and as a drug supplier in Kolamavu Kokila, we cannot think about anything, but Nayanthara as the chief investigating cop, Lisbon. She would perfectly play the role of a cop who fell in love and shifted her stand. Nayan will add mystery and magic to this role and she would hold the whole series together as a strong pillar. We have also witnessed the magical chemistry between Nayanthara and Vijay in several movies.

Stockholm – Samantha Akkineni

The fragile as a flower Monica who was used to be taken for granted by her lover, finally finds a new meaning in life when the heist happens. This character is made for our very own Samantha Akkineni, who will have her own version of Monika without deviating from the roots of the story.

Rio – Bharath

The good old Rio, who gets emotionally attached too easily and someone full of empathy and kind heart – Sounds familiar? Our ‘Chamathu Paiyan’ Bharath will be the only one who can do this role just with his facial expressions. Bharath is not only right in terms of looks, but also for his acting skills, that will go hand in hand with the character. If you are still not convinced, just think about his role in the film Kadhal.

Denver – Vikram

Chiyaan Vikram, who is one of the versatile actors of Kollywood would be the right one to play the role of Denver. Be it the cutthroat and vengeful spirit or his guts, Vikram can pull it through without even lifting a finger.

Palermo – Jayam Ravi

Jayam Ravi, who has given a number of critically acclaimed movies to Tamil cinema, will be the only one who can play the role of Palermo. Doesn’t his role in the film Thillalangadi sound similar to that of Palermo? If not, we will do the honours to remind you. The one who is unpredictable, who would switch sides without batting an eye, the one who has a solid game plan.

Moscow – Nassar

It has to be done by someone who has seen it all. Who but Nassar can play the role of a caring father, fun-loving man, good-hearted person in an otherwise wicked world? Trust Nassar to take Moscow to another level.

Nairobi – Aishwarya Rajessh

A woman living life on her own terms, not thinking about others’ judgments and someone who has a strong attitude and determination to never ever give up. Only Aishwarya Rajessh can do justice to Nairobi.

