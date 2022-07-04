Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj's next Thalapathy 67 to be a part of the LCU?

After the tremendous success of Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial Vikram starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, movie buffs are waiting with bated breath for the director's next with Vijay. Titled Thalapathy 67 for now, the latest buzz around the project is that it may be a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). It will be exciting to see if the flick will be connected to the films Kaithi and Vikram, or will be merged with a new universe comprising of Master.

In a recent interview with E Times, Lokesh Kanagaraj neither denied nor confirmed the speculation. When asked if the movie will be a part of LCU, he said that he would talk about it once an official announcement is made by the production house regarding the drama.

Thalapathy 67 is believed to go on the floors by the end of this year. Previously, Pinkvilla also got its hands on exclusive insights into the film, touted to be a gangster drama. Our source revealed, "He plays the role of a gangster in his 40s. While the film narrative has some flashback sequences featuring the younger version of self, a major chunk of the narration will see Vijay in the 40s. He will be sporting a salt and pepper look, and the character presentation will be on the lines of Rajinikath's Baasha."

The source further added, "He definitely wants to bring Vijay also into the universe since he is playing a gangster. There is a version of Thalapathy 67 that has the presence of some characters from Kaithi and Vikram in it, but there are ample formalities and Lokesh is waiting to get approval from all the stakeholders before locking the final draft. While Kaithi is produced by SR Prabhu and Vikram by Raaj Kamal Productions, Thalapathy 67 is bankrolled by Seven Screen Studio."

