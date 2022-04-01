Vijay and Pooja Hegde look inquisitive in the latest photo from Nelson Dilipkumar's BEAST

The fans are waiting with bated breath ever since the makers of Thalapathy Vijay's Beast announced that the trailer of the film will be out on April 2. Adding to the fever, the makers have also dropped a new photo from the forthcoming dark comedy.

In this still, Pooja Hegde and Vijay Thalapathy are in a bank. The stars can be seen hiding behind a wall along with other customers and staff.

Check out the picture below:

In the meantime, the makers dropped another picture from Beast a few days ago, where protagonist Thalapathy Vijay was seen brandishing a gun at someone. He looked absolutely fierce in his Beast mode. They have further dropped two tracks from the movie, Arabic Kuthu and, Jolly O Gymkhana, which rank high on the music lover's playlist.

Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, this latest flick is slated to release in theatres on 13 April. Alongside the lead, this project will further see Selvaraghavan, Redin Kingsley, Bjorn Surrao, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, and Shine Tom Chacko in crucial roles.

Anirudh Ravichander has rendered the music for the movie, while Manoj Paramahamsa has looked after the camera work. Editing for Beast has been done by R. Nirmal.

Along with this, Vijay Thalapathy has been roped in to play the lead in Vamshi Paidipally's next. The team is all ready to roll the venture and the shooting of the film is expected to start by the second week of April.

