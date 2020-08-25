Vijay and Sangeetha's 21st Wedding Anniversary: Here's how the Bigil actor fell in love with his ardent fan

In 1996, during one of the shooting schedules in Chennai, Vijay was introduced to a fan and now wife Sangeetha Sornalingam. Read to know what happened next.

It is rightly said that marriages are made in heaven! Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, better known by his screen name Vijay, got married to Sangeetha Sornalingam in 1999. Theirs is not any ordinary story and will make you believe in love and destiny all over again. Did you know Vijay fell in love with his die-hard fan Sangeetha, who was settled in UK then and had come to Chennai only to meet her favourite star? In 1996, during one of the shooting schedules in Chennai, the actor was introduced to a fan and now wife Sangeetha Sornalingam. The actor warmly greeted and spoke to her for a while. She had come all the way from UK to meet Vijay, who had already started signing a lot of films then and was one of the biggest actors.

The Bigil star was super impressed as she took all the efforts to see him. In fact, he also asked her to visit his house for a quick chat and meet his family. Sangeetha was super happy and agreed to it. Their second meeting was at the actor's house with his parents. Slowly, he started liking her and invited to his house again. During the same time, Vijay's parents closely noticed her and thought she would be perfect for their son. It was Thalapathy Vijay's parents who proposed Sangeetha to marry their son and she couldn't' refuse for obvious reasons. Their parents met each other in London and the couple tied the knot on August 25, 1999. They got married in both, Hindu and Christian traditions.

A year later, Vijay and Sangeetha welcomed their first child, Jason Sanjay and in September 2005, they were blessed with daughter Divya Saasha.

It has been 21 years of togetherness and their relationship is growing strong with each passing day. Meanwhile, the actor's fans are showering the couple with lovely wishes as they celebrate their 21st wedding anniversary today.

