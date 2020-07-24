Vijay Antony announces sequel to Pichaikkaran; RELEASES first look poster

The original version of the film was released in the year 2016 and it turned to be the actor’s biggest hit.

Actor and musician Vijay Antony announced the sequel to his super hit film Pichaikkaran on the occasion of his birthday today. Taking to his Twitter handle, he announced that the Sasi directorial is all set to get a sequel. The original version of the film was released in the year 2016 and it turned to be the actor’s biggest hit. While announcing the film, Vijay Antony also revealed that the sequel will be bankrolled by his own production house.

The sequel will be directed by Baaram fame Priya Krishnaswamy and the sequel will mark the first collaboration of the actor-director duo. It is to be noted that Priya’s Baaram received a tremendous applaud by the film critics. Sharing the official poster for Pichaikkaran 2, Vijay Antony wrote on the microblogging website, “I am delighted to associate with Director Priya Krishnaswamy for #VAP10. Following her National Award-winning Tamil feature film, she will be directing #VAP10. Welcome, Priya on board.”

The actor also revealed that the sequel will be dubbed and released in Telugu as Bitchagadu 2 and if everything goes as per the plan, the makers plan to release the film next year. The original story of the film was about a businessman who takes up a religious offering to save his dying mother. He takes a vow to be a homeless man leaving behind all his wealth for 100 days, as advised by a priest. The film opened to positive reviews from audiences. Last seen in Kolaigaran, Vijay Antony has three other films Agni Siragugal, Khaki and Thamezharasan.

