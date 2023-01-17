Vijay Antony meets with accident on Pichaikkaran 2 sets; Family reaches Malaysia as he's under observation
Producer Dhananjayan took to Twitter to share Vijay Antony health update as he met with accident in Malaysia shooting for Pichaikkaran 2.
Vijay Antony, a popular actor and music director in the Tamil film industry, met with an accident. He reportedly met with an accident on the sets of his upcoming film Pichaikkaran 2. According to reports, while performing action sequences on the sets in Malaysia, he met with an accident and was rushed to the hospital.
Vijay Antony has been shooting in Langkawi, Malaysia for the shoot of Pichaikkaran 2, which is the sequel of the same name. The actor was performing an action sequence and his boat got rammed. He was rushed to a hospital nearby and is under observation.
Producer Dhananjayan took to Twitter to share his health update and added that there's nothing to worry about. Producer Dhananjayan took to Twitter to share his health update. He wrote, "Happy to share that @vijayantony is fast recovering from the accident injury. He is under observation at the hospital at #Langkawi & his family has reached and with him. They will take a call to bring him to Chennai soon. Let's pray for his speedy recovery & back in action."
Director CS Amudhan took to Twitter and wrote, "Guys I’ve spoken to his nearest circle & @vijayantony is well, he will be back soon with shooting & his many cryptic tweets! Come back strong nanba..this year is ours!"
Take a look at the tweets here:
About Pichaikkaran 2
Pichaikkaran 2 is the sequel to the superhit film of the same name. While the first part was directed by Sasi, Vijay Antony is helming the second installment. The film is written and directed by Vijay himself, marking his directorial debut. Furthermore, he will also compose the music, edit and produce the film through his production house, Vijay Antony Film Corporation. Pichaikkaran 2 also stars John Vijay, Harish Peraddi, YG Mahendra, Ajay Ghosh, Yogi Babu and others. The film is gearing up for a grand release in the summer.
In 2016, the action thriller Pichaikkaran, directed by Dishyum director Sasi released. It became a commercial success, with overall collections nearing 40 Crore. The Telugu dub Bichagadu was a bigger success than the original.
Professional life
Vijay Antony is the first Indian Music Director to win the 2009 Cannes Golden Lion for the song Naaka Mukka advertising film in the Best Music category. The song propelled his fame and was played at the 2011 Cricket World Cup. Vijay Antony made his acting debut in the lead role in the crime thriller Naan and is known for films like Saithan, Yaman, Kali and more.
