Vijay Antony meets with accident on Pichaikkaran 2 sets; Family reaches Malaysia as he's under observation

Vijay Antony, a popular actor and music director in the Tamil film industry, met with an accident. He reportedly met with an accident on the sets of his upcoming film Pichaikkaran 2. According to reports, while performing action sequences on the sets in Malaysia, he met with an accident and was rushed to the hospital. Vijay Antony has been shooting in Langkawi, Malaysia for the shoot of Pichaikkaran 2, which is the sequel of the same name. The actor was performing an action sequence and his boat got rammed. He was rushed to a hospital nearby and is under observation.

Producer Dhananjayan took to Twitter to share his health update and added that there's nothing to worry about. Producer Dhananjayan took to Twitter to share his health update. He wrote, "Happy to share that @vijayantony is fast recovering from the accident injury. He is under observation at the hospital at #Langkawi & his family has reached and with him. They will take a call to bring him to Chennai soon. Let's pray for his speedy recovery & back in action." Director CS Amudhan took to Twitter and wrote, "Guys I’ve spoken to his nearest circle & @vijayantony is well, he will be back soon with shooting & his many cryptic tweets! Come back strong nanba..this year is ours!" Take a look at the tweets here:

