Vijay Antony pens an emotional note on daughter Meera’s demise; calls her ‘courageous’

Actor cum musician Vijay Antony’s daughter. Meera died by suicide on 19th September. According to reports, she had been fighting with depression. At around 3 a.m. Meera was discovered hanging and was immediately rushed to the hospital. Her last rites were carried out on 20th September, at a church in Nungambakkam.

Now, Vijay Antony has taken to social media to pen down an emotional letter for his daughter. Vijay Antony also mentioned in the letter that his daughter was extremely loving and courageous. A loose translation of the letter would be:

“Dear all (Literal translation is Dear Hearts),

My daughter Meera is extremely loving and courageous. Now, she has left for a place more peaceful than our world, without caste, religion, money, jealousy, pain, poverty, vengeance.

She still speaks to me. I died along with her. Now, I have started spending more time with her.

Whatever good deeds I would be doing in her honor, is something that she herself started.

Yours,

Vijay Antony”

According to recent updates, the authorities have discovered a letter, which was allegedly penned by Vijay Antony’s daughter Meera, as part of their ongoing investigations. It is reported that the letter was found in the pages of her textbook.

Film personalities extend their condolences

The sudden and untimely death of Vijay Antony’s daughter Meera has left everyone shocked and distraught. Tamil film personalities including Jayam Ravi, Kamal Haasan, Anirudh Ravichander, Vishal, and many more sent their love and condolences to Vijay. In fact, other personalities like Simbu, Thalamathy Vijay’s mother, Parthiban, and more visited Vijay Antony’s residence, and attended the last rites of the late Meera.

Iraivan actor Jayam Ravi, who is the father of two sons himself, requested children to talk to their parents about any issue or suffering they have in life. The actor took to X and wrote:

"It's heartbreaking to hear about the loss of your daughter @vijayantony brother. To all the children out there, please know that you are cherished, valued, and never alone. We are living only for ur happiness and love. Life is full of ups and downs, and you have the power to overcome the challenges...Whatever share to parents we r there to face for you RIP Meera ."

About Meera’s demise

Sixteen-year-old Meera was found lifeless, at her residence in Chennai, having hung herself. She was reportedly battling with depression. Her funeral was carried out, according to Christian customs, and her body was laid to rest at the Kilpauk Cemetery in Chennai.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ Helplines: Aasra: +91-9820466726 and Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050

