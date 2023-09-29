Vijay Antony resumes work days after daughter Meera's death, attends Raththam event with his younger kid

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

Vijay Antony, a popular actor and music composer, made his first public appearance days after his elder daughter Meera's death. The actor resumed work just a few days after daughter Meera's demise by suicide. He attended a promotional event do his upcoming film Raththam with his younger daughter Lara.

A photo of Vijay Antony posing with his younger daughter Lara at the promotional event of his movie Raththam is going viral on social media. He is being praised by netizens for his professionalism and commitment. Several showered love and strength to Vijay.

Producer Dhananjeyan also took to X (formerly) Twitter and shared a few pictures from the promotional interviews of the upcoming film Raththam. He wrote, “True example of professionalism, care for his Producers & Audience by @vijayantony sir - supporting our film #Raththam by being a part of promotional interviews with @csamudhan @ @Mahima_Nambiar today to various channels. A great inspiration & benchmark for the industry, by the man who rises above his personal tragedy to support his Team . Thank you sir.”

Vijay Antony's daughter Meera dies by suicide

Vijay Antony's daughter Meera died by Suicide, on September 19. According to reports, she had been fighting with depression. At around 3 a.m. Meera was discovered hanging in their house. Her last rites took place at a church in Nungambakkam. Several celebs like Silambarasan TR, and Thalapathy Vijay's parents attended the funeral and other celebs offered condolences on social media.

A few days after Meera's death, the Tamil actor issued an emotional statement on social media. The actor called his daughter a 'brave girl' and said he 'died with her'. The statement in Tamil is loosely translated as "My Daughter Meera is such an affectionate and brave girl. She is now in a better and more peaceful place where there won't be caste, creed, money, jealousy, pain. She is still talking to me. I died with her. I have now started spending time for her. I will now do good things on her behalf."

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ Helplines: Aasra: +91-9820466726 and Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050.

