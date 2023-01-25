Vijay Antony shares pic from hospital, reveals suffered severe injuries after accident on Pichaikkaran 2 sets
Vijay Antony dropped a pic from the hospital room and revealed about his health update. He met accident in Malaysia shooting for his film Pichaikkaran 2.
Tamil actor Vijay Antony met an accident in Malaysia while shooting for his upcoming film Pichaikkaran 2. Now, after more than a week, on January 25, he took to his Twitter handle and shared a pic from the hospital and revealed about his health. The actor revealed that he suffered major injuries to his jaw and nose after an accident on the sets.
Vijay Antony took to Twitter and dropped a pic of him showing thumbs up from the hospital room along with his health update. He wrote, "Dear friends, I am safely recovered from a severe jaw and nose injury during Pichaikkaran 2 shoot in Malaysia. I just completed a major surgery. I will talk to you all as soon as possible. Thank you for all your support and concern for my health."
Take a look at Vijay Antony's pic here:
Vijay Antony was shooting in Langkawi, Malaysia for the seuel of his blockbuster film Pichaikkaran 2. The actor was performing an action sequence and his boat got rammed. He was rushed to a hospital nearby and put under observation. His family reached Malaysia as soon as they got to know about the accident.
About Pichaikkaran 2
Pichaikkaran 2 is the sequel to the superhit film of the same name. While the first part was directed by Sasi, Vijay Antony is helming the second installment. The film is written and directed by Vijay himself, marking his directorial debut. Furthermore, he will also compose the music, edit and produce the film through his production house, Vijay Antony Film Corporation. Pichaikkaran 2 also stars John Vijay, Harish Peraddi, YG Mahendra, Ajay Ghosh, Yogi Babu and others. The film is gearing up for a grand release in the summer.
In 2016, the action thriller Pichaikkaran, directed by Dishyum director Sasi released. It became a commercial success, with overall collections nearing 40 Crore. The Telugu dub Bichagadu was a bigger success than the original.
