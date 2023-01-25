Vijay Antony shares pic from hospital, reveals suffered severe injuries after accident on Pichaikkaran 2 sets

Tamil actor Vijay Antony met an accident in Malaysia while shooting for his upcoming film Pichaikkaran 2. Now, after more than a week, on January 25, he took to his Twitter handle and shared a pic from the hospital and revealed about his health. The actor revealed that he suffered major injuries to his jaw and nose after an accident on the sets. Vijay Antony took to Twitter and dropped a pic of him showing thumbs up from the hospital room along with his health update. He wrote, "Dear friends, I am safely recovered from a severe jaw and nose injury during Pichaikkaran 2 shoot in Malaysia. I just completed a major surgery. I will talk to you all as soon as possible. Thank you for all your support and concern for my health."

Take a look at Vijay Antony's pic here:

