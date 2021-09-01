Vijay Antony's pan Indian film Kodiyil Oruvan to release in theatres on September 17

Vijay Antony is a very talented actor in the South film industry. The actor was hugely loved by Telugu and Tamil audiences for his commendable performance in the Bichagadu film. Vijay is back to entertain the audiences with a pan-film titled Vijaya Raghavan in Telugu and Kodiyil Oruvan in Tamil. Today, the release date of the film was announced.

The makers of the film took to social media and released a new poster to announce the release date. Kodiyil Oruvan will release in theatres on September 17. In the new poster, Vijay Antony can be seen on buildings that have Mahatma Gandhi printed on it.

Kodiyil Oruvan was slated to release in theatres in April 2021 but has been postponed due to the second wave of Coronavirus. Now, as the theatres are opening and the lockdown has lifted, the makers have announced a new release date. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Vijay Antony couldn't release his films, and Kodiyil Oruvan will mark his return after 2 years.

Kodiyil Oruvan is written and directed by Ananda Krishnan. Aathmika is the leading lady. The teaser and trailer were received with a great response. Kodiyil Oruvan is the first Indian film to be released in 5 languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada. The movie is an action thriller jointly produced by Chendur Film International and Infiniti Film Ventures. Music is composed by Nivas Prasanna.