Vijay Babu gets bail from Kerala High Court after being arrested for a sexual assault case

Vijay Babu, a Malayalam actor, and producer, who was facing a probe on the alleged rape of an actress, was arrested on Monday by the Kochi city police. Now, he is expected to be released on bail. According to reports, Kerala HC had granted him anticipatory bail in the case. However, before releasing Vijay free, the police will collect the evidence from the place of the alleged crime happened.

Kochi deputy city police commissioner U V Kuriakose said Babu’s arrest was recorded. He is being released on a bail bond of Rs 5 lakh, with two solvent sureties each of a like sum.While granting the bail, the high court has ordered Vijay Babu to cooperate with the case and not involve in any form of attack against the accuser or family through social media or any other form. He is also advised to not leave Kerala until the further notice.

Vijay Babu was charged with sexual assault at Ernakulam South Police station. Reportedly, the complainant alleged that she has been sexually assaulted by Vijay Babu several times in a flat in Kochi. Soon after the charges, Vijay Babu in a Facebook live denied allegations and said he is the victim in this case. Vijay Babu in the Facebook live went on to reveal the accuser's name and said he will file a defamation case against her.

"I haven’t done anything wrong. I’m the victim in this. The so-called law of this country protects her and she is at ease while I’m the one who is suffering. I will file defamation and a counter-case. It won’t be a small case. I won’t let her get away that easily. I can share all the proof with me but I won’t because I don’t want to cause damage to her family."

Meanwhile, the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) on Sunday said that any action against actor-producer Vijay Babu will be taken "as per the judgment of the court". He has stepped down from the executive committee.

