Vijay calls family of his fan Bala who died of suicide and offers condolences

Reportedly, Thalapathy Vijay made a phone call to Bala's family and offered his condolences. He also called his fan association head in Kallakurichi.

(Trigger Warning)

Thalapathy Vijay's big fan Bala ended his life yesterday evening and the news has taken social media by storm. #RIPBala is trending on Twitter since morning as fans and celebrities mourn his demise. Reportedly, Bala had locked himself in a room at around 4 PM and later the family found he died by suicide. Reportedly, Thalapathy Vijay made a phone call to Bala's family and offered his condolences. He also called his fan association head in Kallakurichi and offered condolences. Apparently, in his last tweet uploaded on August 11, the young boy expressed his wish to watch Vijay's upcoming film Master. His last few tweets are all about Vijay and his upcoming film.

Reportedly, Balamurugan aka Bala also mentioned in his tweets that he is not suffering from anything but because of family problems he is ending his life. He has been posting cryptic messages about the problems in his life and also that he wished to watch Master before dying. According to media reports, Bala was 21 and working at a private company in Chennai. He completed his studies in Civil engineering. Amid lockdown, he returned back to his hometown with family due to financial crisis.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918.

Meanwhile, Twitterati have been requesting Vijay and any other actors' fans to not take such a step in their life. One of the Twitter users wrote, "A Small Kind Request To Every Thalapathy Fans & Other Actors Fans.. Please Don't Take The Decision Of Getting Suicide That's Not The Right Thing.. If You Had Prblm Share to Your Friends Or Ask Them To Help...Today We Missed One Of Our Beloved Thalapathy Fan.."

