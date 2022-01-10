Vijay Deverakonda driving an open luxurious car in Hyderabad is too hot to handle

Vijay Deverakonda is making most of this down time during the pandemic. The actor recently shared a video on his Instagram handle where he is seen cruising on the roads of Hyderabad in his luxurious car The actor is looking dapper while behind the wheels in this latest clip. His latest Instagram clip included the caption, “Just Me - Driving a car”.

The star has got some free time on his hands as the shoot for his highly anticipated film Liger has come to a halt due to rising COVID-19 cases. During the weekend, Vijay Deverakonda shared an adorable picture with his Siberian Husky, Storm . The actor and his pet were seen chilling in Vijay Deverakonda’s favourite corner of the house. He captioned the post “Apparently its another wave Storm. Shoots cancelled. Back to us just chilling at home.”

Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen playing a boxer with a speech defect in the film directed by Puri Jagannadh. The project has been jointly financed by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects and will star Ananya Panday as the female lead. Liger will release in both Hindi and Telugu along with the dubbed versions in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

The actor has undergone intense training to prepare for his role of the kickboxer. He attended mixed martial arts classes in Thailand and even lost a significant amount of weight. The audiences have given a positive response to the film up till now. Every glimpse shared by the makers is creating new social media records. Now, it remains to be seen if Liger manages the same response at the box office.