Vijay Devarkonda’s World Famous Lover gets a trailer release date; Check it out

Taking to social media, south star Vijay Devarkonda announced that the trailer of his next film, World Famous Lover will be revealed soon.

Vijay Deverakonda will soon be seen in World Famous Lover which is all set for a grand release on Valentine’s Day on February 14. Now the makers have taken to social media and announced that the film’s trailer will be released on February 6 at 4:05 pm. Directed by Kranthi Madhav and produced by KA Vallabha, the film boasts an ensemble of cast including Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Liete. The teaser of the film released recently and was met with good response.

Taking to social media, Vijay Devarkonda revealed that the film’s trailer will be unveiled soon. He wrote, “World 1 - Small town love story. #WorldFamousLover This Valentine's Day - Feb14th. Trailer on Feb 6th." (sic) It was already revealed by the makers that Aishwarya Rajesh will be seen as Vijay's wife, while Isabelle and Raashi Khanna will play the role of his girlfriends. Catherine is playing the role of his crush. In the teaser, Vijay is seen being intense and romantic aggressive in different relationships.

World 1 - Small town love story.#WorldFamousLover

This Valentine's Day - Feb14th. Trailer on Feb 6th. pic.twitter.com/0FLpSnNFvM — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) February 2, 2020

Meanwhile, this film too, has lip-lock scenes. In the teaser which was released recently, Vijay Deverakonda was seen locking lips with his on-screen partner Raashi. It is well-known that this is not the first time that Vijay Deverakonda is seen smooching his onscreen partner. Almost all of his famous films including Arjun Reddy, Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade had kissing scenes.

Credits :Twitter

Read More