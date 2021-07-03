Vijay Deverakonda aces the stylish athleisure look as he gets spotted outside gym in Hyderabad; See PHOTOS

Vijay Devekonda was spotted him outside a gym in Hyderabad and last heard, the ladies are going weak in the knees.

Vijay Deverakonda is among the stylish young heroes we have. In a short span, he has climbed the ladder of success very well. He will next be seen in Liger, directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by , Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Puri Jagannadh under the banners of Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. The film is said to be of the romantic sports action genre. Ananya Panday plays Vijay’s pair.

Liger is scheduled to be theatrically released on September 9. The film is shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. The movie’s score is composed by Mani Sharma and Tanishk Bagchi. Liger is likely to be dubbed into Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Even while Vijay Deverakonda is busy with his work on Liger, we spotted him outside a gym in Hyderabad and last heard, the ladies are going weak in the knees.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that Vijay Deverakonda might appear in an extended cameo in a film to feature Anushka Shetty in the lead. This is the first time Vijay would be seen with Anushka in a film. Naveen Polishetty is said to play the male lead in the feature which, as of now, is going by the name Ms Shetty Mr Polishetty. The movie is rumoured to go on floors soon and is said to be of the romantic entertainer genre. The flick is said to be directed by Mahesh and bankrolled by UV Creations.

