Vijay Deverakonda adapts to the new normal lifestyle with mask and gloves as he steps out; See PHOTOS

As the lockdown for COVID 19 is lifted, South celebrities are being spotted almost everyday when they step out for various reasons. Earlier today, Tollywood stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna were spotted as they stepped out of their home for different reasons. Now, sensational actor Vijay Deverakonda was spotted as he was on his way to the gym.With the photos, it is understood that the actor has finely adapted to the new normal, as he was seen in gloves and facemask.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will be next seen in the action movie Fighter. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film was wrapped up recently before the lockdown was imposed. Fighter also stars Ananya Panday as the leading lady. It is one of the most anticipated movies in the Tollywood industry. He recently made the headlines after he issued a warning message to the public regarding fake agents using him name for auditions.

See the photos here:

He was last seen in the romantic drama World Famous Lover directed by Kranthi Madhav. World Famous Lover had four leading ladies namely Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajessh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite. Since the film was not a huge hit and since it did not meet with the expectations ofhis fans, it is expected that his next film will be more entertaining and it will have all mass elements. Apparently, Vijay got trained for martial arts for his role in the film.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

