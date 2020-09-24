  1. Home
Vijay Deverakonda adds a quirky touch to his all black outfit with co ord prints; See PHOTOS

Vijay Deverakonda, who is known for his uniqueness in fashion choice, gave a quirky touch to the all-black outfit by adding co-ord prints.
Sensational actor Vijay Deverakonda has been stepping outside for various reasons from plasma donation campaigns to his regular gym visits. Whenever he steps outside, his photos surface online and it goes without saying that his photos are a visual treat to his fans. Especially at a time when fans are eagerly waiting to see him on the big screens, fans cannot help but quench their thirst by seeing these photos until they get to see him on the big screens.

Today, Vijay Deverakonda was spotted as he stepped outside in an all-black outfit. He gave a quirky touch to the outfit by adding co-ord prints. He was also seen in his man bun what has upped the expectations of his fans about his next film after Fighter and his look in the film. Meanwhile, Fighter is directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film is touted to be an action-drama and it was wrapped up before the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed.

See the photos here:

Fighter stars Ananya Panday as the leading lady. It is one of the most anticipated movies of Tollywood. Vijay Deevrakonda was last seen in World Famous Lover directed by Kranthi Madhav. The film had four leading ladies namely Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajessh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite. Since the film received a lukewarm response and it did not satisfy the audience’s expectations, it is anticipated that Fighter will turn out to be a blockbuster.

