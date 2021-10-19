Vijay Deverakonda is all praises for Liger co star Ananya Panday: Everyone’s going to love her

Ever since its announcement, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger has been in the headlines and fans of the stars are excited to watch this unique pair on screen. Liger, helmed by Puri Jagannadh and bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Jagannadh’s and Charmme Kaur’s Puri Connects, will mark Vijay’s entry into Bollywood, and Ananya’s debut in the South film industry. In a recent chat with a leading news portal, Vijay spoke about the competitive cinema industry. The Arjun Reddy star was all praises for Ananya’s performance in Liger too.

In a recent interview, Vijay talked about the importance of being successful in the cinema industry. “Everyone’s doing their job and everyone’s working hard because they want their career to be successful. They want to do the best. The cinema industry is a very competitive industry where only success ensures survival. If you have to survive, you need to be able to deliver the performance, otherwise nobody can help you after a point,” said Vijay.

Furthermore, the Dear Comrade actor also heaped praises on Ananya Panday, and mentioned that everyone is going to remember her performance in the film. The actor articulated, “So, we all have to work our a** off to be relevant in the industry. Ananya put in a lot of effort and did her part very well in Liger. Ananya has done a splendid job in the film. Everyone’s going to love her when they watch what she’s done.”

Vijay will be seen playing the role of a missed martial artist in Liger. Recently Mike Tyson was roped in to play a crucial role in the film. Apart from Vijay and Ananya, Liger will also feature Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Aali, Makarand Desh Pandey, Getup Srinu in key roles. The film will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.