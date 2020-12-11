Vijay Deverakonda is overwhelmed as special fan dedicates sketch to him: Taking strength, inspiration from you

Seeing the video, Vijay Deverakonda was all praises for her and said that she is a huge inspiration for him.

When it comes to encouraging and inspiring people, celebrities do it more than anyone else. However, in certain cases, it is vice versa. For instance, a new video of a physically challenged fan of Vijay Deverakonda came up today, where she can be seen painting a portrait of Vijay Deverakonda flawlessly. Seeing the video, Vijay Deverakonda was all praises for her and said that she is a huge inspiration for him.

Sharing the video, the Rowdy star wrote, “Sending you lots of love Swapnika. And taking strength and inspiration from you. Thank you”. After he shared the video, it received many retweets and comments, where fans were seen lauding her for the talent. Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will be next seen in Fighter, directed by Puri Jagannadh. It has Ananya Panday as the leading lady, and this film marks her Tollywood debut. The film is touted to be an action-drama and it was wrapped up before the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed.

See the Tweet here:

@TheDeverakonda .my new art work. pic.twitter.com/xh9G9IHCb0 — Swapnika Kovvada (@PawanSister) December 10, 2020

Sending you lots of love Swapnika. And taking strength and inspiration from you. Thank you https://t.co/8kzZUijuGT — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) December 11, 2020

He recently announced that he will be joining hands with director Sukumar for an ambitious movie. Announcing the film, Deverakonda wrote, "Sukumar - Vijay Deverakonda.. The actor in me is super excited ...The audience in me is celebrating! We guarantee you memorable Cinema.. I can't wait to be on set with Sukku sirrr...Happy birthday Kedar, you've been a good friend and you work extremely hard."

