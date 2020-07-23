Vijay Deverakonda is all smiles in this happy throwback PHOTO along with his family

The throwback photo of the World Famous Lover actor Vijay Deverakonda is a delight for the fans and followers of the south star. The throwback picture sees the Arjun Reddy actor with his family in a happy mood.

The south star Vijay Deverakonda is among the most loved actors from the south film industry. The actor has previously delivered a blockbuster film like Arjun Reddy with southern director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The throwback photo of the World Famous Lover actor Vijay Deverakonda is a delight for the fans and followers of the south star. The throwback picture sees the Arjun Reddy actor with his family in a happy mood. The World Famous Lover is all smiles as he gets clicked with his family.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in the upcoming film called Fighter. This film is helmed by ace south director Puri Jagannadh. This film is among the most highly anticipated films from the south film industry. The upcoming film, Fighter will also star the Bollywood actress Ananya Panday as the female lead. Some time back, the photos from the sets of Fighter from Mumbai had gone viral, and the fans and followers of the south actor Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday got very excited about the film.

Check out the photo

Both the leading actors of Fighter were seen on a bike on the sets of the film. The film Fighter is a much-awaited flick from the south film industry as it brings together Vijay Deverakonda with ace southern director Puri Jagannadh. The fans and film audiences have a lot of expectations from the film.

ALSO READ THROWBACK THURSDAY: When Vijay Deverakonda stunned Tamil Bigg Boss 2 fans by entering the house

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×