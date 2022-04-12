Vijay Deverakonda is all smiles as he gets clicked with brother Anand Deverakonda and mom

The Deverakonda brothers Vijay and Anand are rapidly increasing their envy-worthy fan-following with impressive performances in numerous projects. Anand Deverakonda has dropped a lovely family picture with his brother and mother on Instagram.

From the still, it looks like the photograph is from their dad’s 60th birthday celebration. A few days ago, the Arjun Reddy star wished his dad with an adorable capture of him and his kid brother hugging their dad.

Check out the picture below:

Vijay Deverakonda is presently enjoying a fun vacation in Europe. He recently posted a picture, feasting on the delicacies from the continent. Posing in a black denim jacket and winter cap, the Liger actor captioned this appetizing post, “Oh the fooood!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Geetha Govindam star will be making his Pan India debut with sports drama, Liger. Vijay Deverakonda will be seen as a boxer with a stammering issue in the venture helmed by Puri Jagannadh.

Coming to the film’s cast, Ananya Pandey is the heroine in this action drama, while Ronit Roy, Ramya Krishna, Ali Basha, and Makarand Deshpande will essay marginal roles in Liger. Also celebrated boxer Mike Tyson will appear in a special cameo in the sports flick.

Mutually financed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Puri Jagannadh’s Puri Connects, the venture is likely to release in on 25 August.

The trio of Vijay Deverakonda, Puri Jagannadh, and Charmme Kaur have signed up to work on another Pan-India drama, Gana Jana Mana. The star will play an army officer in this movie which is to release on 3rd August 2023.

