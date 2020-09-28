Vijay Deverakonda always puts his family first and this unseen latest PHOTO with brother & mother proves it

Recently, for the 50th birthday of their mother, Vijay Deverakonda and Anand Deverakonda shared an adorable video.

With the photos that Vijay Deverakonda and his actor brother Anand Deverakonda share on social media, it is understood that their family is a close-knit one. Very often, they have set some family goals for us to achieve. Recently, for the 50th birthday of their mother, they shared an adorable video. A couple of days back, Anand has shared a photo in which they can be seen walking hand in hand. The rear-view photo shows them talking a quite walk and enjoying the evening.

As soon as the photo came up online, fans of the actors took to the comments section and marvelled at how family means everything to them. On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will be next seen in action movie Fighter. The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film is touted to be an action-drama and it was wrapped up before the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed. It was reported that Vijay underwent training for a mixed martial art for his role in the film.

Fighter stars Ananya Panday as the leading lady. It is one of the most anticipated movies of Tollywood. Vijay Deevrakonda was last seen in World Famous Lover directed by Kranthi Madhav. The film had four leading ladies namely Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajessh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite. Since the film received a lukewarm response and it did not satisfy the audience’s expectations, it is anticipated that Fighter will turn out to be a blockbuster.

