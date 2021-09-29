Vijay Deverakonda is amazed by the fan made poster of Liger; Here's how he reacted

Vijay Deverakonda’s next pan Indian film Liger, directed by Puri Jagannadh and co-starring Bollywood diva Ananya Panday, is one of the most anticipated films. Every minor update about the film reaches millions and the expectations are sky-high. A hardcore fan of the Liger movie made an edited poster of Vijay Deverakonda for the film and the actor is all impressed by it.

A fan account, named Bheeshma96, took to Twitter and shared a poster he made of Vijay Devarakonda for Liger. Soon enough it caught the eyes of Vijay and his reaction to it is currently winning hearts on the internet. The actor is totally impressed with the poster and said that he would love to work with the fan who made it. He further also added that currently the poster has become favourite of the Liger team and everyone has kept it on their phones.

Vijay Deverakonda shared the fan-made poster and wrote, "Fire Edit. Team #Liger now all have it on our phones. Would love to work with you soon!" Well, this Kind gesture by Vijay is being appreciated by fans and they are showering love.



Edit Team #Liger now all have it on our phones :) Would love to work with you soon! https://t.co/UFp1fenBh0 — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) September 29, 2021

Liger will mark the debut of Vijay Deverakonda in Bollywood and will feature him playing the role of a mixed martial artist. Recently Mike Tyson was roped in to play a crucial role in the film. Liger also features Bollywood diva Ananya Panday as the female and , Vishu Reddy, Aali, Makarand Desh Pandey, Getup Srinu are in key roles.

The movie is produced by ’s Dharma Productions and Puri Connects, a production house owned by Puri Jagannath and Charmme Kaur. Liger will be released in five languages – Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.