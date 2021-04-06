Vijay Deverakonda & Ananya Panday’s Liger: Makers bring on board Hollywood stunt choreographer Andy Long

Andy Long and his team have worked with Jackie Chan and they have worked in several other Hollywood films.

In what has come as an exciting piece of news, the makers of Liger have announced that they have brought on board Hollywood Stunt Choreographer Andy Long and his team to choreograph stunt sequences for the Puri Jaganath directorial. Announcing the news, Charmie Kaur wrote on her Instagram space, “Hollywood Stunt Choreographer #AndyLong & Team, who worked for Jackie Chan and many other Hollywood films, is roped in for our Pan India film #LIGER High-voltage actioner on track!”

The film is jointly produced by Puri Jagannadh, and Charmme Kaur. It was revealed by the makers that the film will be released in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. The lead cast members have been sharing various photos from the sets of the film while giving us glimpse of the film’s progress. A few months back, the makers shared an unseen poster of Vijay Deverakonda from the film and revealed that the film will hit the big screens on September 9.

See her post here:

Also Read: PHOTOS: Keerthy Suresh flaunts her inked finger and shares a cute selfie with family after voting

The first look poster of Vijay Deverakonda was shared on January 18. The poster had face of a Liger behind Deverakonda. Sharing it, the Geetha Govindham actor wrote, "Humbly announcing our arrival Pan India! Nation wide madness Guaranteed. Produced by @KaranJohar @DharmaMovies @Charmmeofficial @PuriConnects A @purijagan Film! #LIGER #SaalaCrossBreed (sic)." Liger will mark Vijay Deverakonda’s first Bollywood film and it will mark Ananya Panday’s first Tollywood film. It is reported that the Rowdy star will be seen as a fighter in the highly anticipated film.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×