Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday travel in Economy class for Liger promotions; Makers pen an appreciation post

The leads of the upcoming sports drama Liger, Vijay Deverakonda, and Ananya Panday recently traveled in the Economy class during the promotional tour for their next. Overwhelmed by the humble attitude of the actors, the makers penned an appreciation post for the co-stars. One of the financers, Charmme Kaur tweeted, "Producers’ actor and people’s hero our #LIGER @thedeverakonda N our rocking beauty @ananyapandayy...appreciation post for my lovelies From me and #purijagannadh."

Also, another video from the Liger promotions is doing rounds on the internet. In the clip, VD can be seen lifting Ananya Panday as he helps her to release a huge set of balloons in the air during an event in Vadodara. The actors were welcomed with a flower shower in the city and were presented with a huge garland as they arrive to promote their action entertainer.

Earlier, the leads were seen treating their tastebuds to a delicious Gujarati thali as they took a small break from work. They are visibly ecstatic as they enjoy the local delicacies in the picture which made it to social media.

Puri Jagannadh has directed the flick bankrolled by filmmaker Karan Johar under his banner of Dharma production in association with Puri Connects. As Liger is Vijay Deverakonda's first pan-India film, the Arjun Reddy star has made sure the project reaches all across the country. This much-hyped drama will be released in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

VD will play an MMA boxer with a stutter in this next. Ramya Krishnan will be seen as Vijay Deverakonda's mother in the film, while Ananya Panday will essay the role of his love interest. These two will be accompanied by Ronit Roy as the kickboxing coach, and Mike Tyson in a special cameo.

