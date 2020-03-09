Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are are all smiles as they are 'ready to explode on screen'; Check it out

Filmmaker Karan Johar has shared a cute picture of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday and we just can't keep calm!

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda have been creating a buzz since the announcement of the two collaborating for a project was made. As per reports, the pan Indian project which they have been working on is named Fighter. The shooting of the film was currently happening in Mumbai and pictures of Ananya and Vijay from the sets have already gone viral on social media. Moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to knowing what's in stores for them. Vijay and Ananya's sizzling chemistry is something that everyone is looking forward to.

Recently, we came across a cute pic of Ananya and Vijay which was shared by filmmaker on his social media account. In this adorable picture, we can see Vijay who is donning a brown, black and white printed coloured shirt is holding Ananya who is standing sideways looking stunning in a white dress. The two are all smiles while posing for the camera and look just too cute. Sharing the picture, Karan wrote, "Ready to explode on screen very soon!."

Talking about the movie, the makers have completed 40 days of the shoot which includes two big action sequences. Important scenes on Vijay Deverakonda, Ramya Krishna, Ananya Panday, and Ali were canned in Mumbai. In association with Puri Jagannadh touring talkies and Puri connects, the film billed to an actioner is being produced jointly by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta and directed by Puri Jagannadh. The makers are making the film on a grand scale without compromising on budget.

Check out Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's picture here:

Credits :Instagram

