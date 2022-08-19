Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday twin in black in latest VIDEO; Can't keep calm ahead of Liger release

Vijay Deverakonda needs no introduction. He is a known name in the film industry. Vijay has worked in movies such as Arjun Reddy, Dear Comrade, Geetha Govindam, NOTA, and others. Next, he will be seen in the pan-India film Liger. And, Vijay and his co-star Ananya Panday cannot keep calm as their highly-awaited sports drama Liger is soon going to hit the theaters. Vijay, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, shared a transition video and we cannot contain our excitement.

In the video, Vijay and Ananya looked hot as they twinned in black. While sharing the post, the Arjun Reddy actor wrote, "Hello INDIA Full Love to you, #Liger". As soon as he posted the video, his fans rushed to shower sweet comments. A fan wrote, "Amazing (red heart emojis)". Another user commented, "Wow sir ji".

Check Vijay and Ananya's video here

For those unaware, Vijay has donned chappals to promote the film Liger. In a chat with ETimes, Vijay Deverakonda revealed why he is wearing 'chappal' for the promotions of his upcoming film Liger. The Arjun Reddy actor said, "I know it's a blockbuster (Liger) with Chappals and cross legs...I wear all sorts of things. Jab mood laga kuch bhi phenta hu (I wear whatever I feel like). See, 30 days I have to promote the film and then every day I have to look for shoes and clothes and it will take forever. So, one great chappal I bought and it is making my life easier...So, I just do what I feel like."

Talking about Liger, Vijay Deverakonda will play an MMA artist with a stammering issue in his next and Ananya Panday will play his love interest. Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu will also essay key roles in the film, along with Mike Tyson in a special role. Liger is a pan-India film and will hit theaters on August 25.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda twin in black as they promote Liger in Warangal; PICS