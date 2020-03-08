Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday wrap up 40 days shoot of Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming film

The makers have completed 40 days of the shoot which includes two big action sequences. Important scenes on Vijay Deverakonda, Ramya Krishna, Ananya Panday, Ronit Roy and Ali were canned in Mumbai.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Pan India film being directed by Puri Jagannadh is currently happening in Mumbai where the film unit is canning crucial scenes. Bollywood actress Ananya Panday will be seen playing the female lead opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception and with Ananya playing the female lead role, moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to know what's in stores for them. Vijay and Ananya's sizzling chemistry is something that we are looking forward to.

As of now, the makers have completed 40 days of the shoot which includes two big action sequences. Important scenes on Vijay Deverakonda, Ramya Krishna, Ananya Panday, and Ali were canned in Mumbai. Given that it is a Pan India film, Puri connects and Dharma Productions are making the film on a grand scale without compromising on budget. The most-awaited film in the crazy combination has cinematography handled by Vishnu Sarma. Kecha who impressed with his work in several films including Puri’s Iddarammayilatho is the stunt master for the film.

Wrapping up the first schedule of the film in Mumbai, Charmee tweeted, "Sincerity and simplicity at its best Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes @TheDeverakonda @purijagan...Me walking around with so much confidence n strength on sets today , I give these 2 a lot of credit for it ., completes my #womansday."

In association with Puri Jagannadh touring talkies and Puri connects, the film billed to an actioner is being produced jointly by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, and Apoorva Mehta.

