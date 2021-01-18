Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's film titled Liger; Check out the FIRST intriguing poster

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's upcoming film has been titled, Liger. Check out the first look below.

Vijay Devarakonda's upcoming film, which is directed by Puri Jagannadh and co-starring Ananya Panday in the female lead role, has been titled, 'Liger'. Yes, the makers of the film have released the first look and title poster of the film that gives us a glimpse into Vijay Deverakonda's role in the film. The Dear Comrade star will be seen as a boxer and clearly, he has worked hard to get into the skin of his character. Sharing the first look on Instagram, VD wrote, "Humbly announcing our arrival Pan India! Someone with my background shouldn’t have reached anywhere near here according to the conventions & set Norms. But with sheer madness, passion, hardwork, Here we are! Nation wide madness Guaranteed."

Bollywood's young actress Ananya Panday is also making her Telugu debut with this action drama. Liger also stars Ramya Krishnan, , Vishu Reddy and few others in the important roles. The upcoming Pan-India film is being co-produced by Charmme Kaur along with director Puri's production house, Puri Connects. The Hindi version of the film is backed by 's Dharma Productions.

Check out title poster and first look of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer:

Earlier, director Puri commented on Vijay Deverakonda's workout video as he was prepping up for the film. The director wrote, "That’s my hero, that’s my fighter, you make me so proud, Lov u Vijay."

That’s my hero , that’s my fighter you make me so proud Lov u Vijay https://t.co/VfmZUEed0V — PURIJAGAN (@purijagan) December 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda is expected to team up with director Shiva Nirvana for an upcoming project. However, an official update is awaited. The Telugu film will be backed by Dil Raju.

Once he is done with Fighter, the Arjun Reddy actor will kickstart his next with director Sukumar. The upcoming film was announced during the lockdown and moviegoers are curious to know what's in the store for them.

