Vijay Deverakonda & Dulquer Salmaan narrate for Godzilla Vs King animated video Legends of the Monsterverse

Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan have given narration for the animated promo video, Legends of the Monsterverse, of blockbuster Hollywood film Godzilla vs. Kong in Telugu and Tamil respectively. The superstar actors who are fan-boys of the film, have given fans an overall picture of the Monsterverse with a narration in the style of a grand old tale.

Popular OTT platform, Amazon Prime Videos shared the first-ever 3D animated video titled, ‘Legends of the Monsterverse’, in the voice of Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan. Both the actors' story narrations will definitely keep the audiences hooked. The animated video captures the journey and the epic rivalry of two of the deadliest monsters ever - Godzilla and King Kong. Vijay and Dulquer also shared voice over teaser are receiving a lot of love from fans as Godzilla vs. Kong is the biggest blockbuster film.

Sharing the big announcement on social media, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, "Your beast boy is back as the narrator for The Legends of the Monsterverse in a fun #collaboration with @PrimeVideoIN#GodzillaVsKong. Watch Now in Telugu. Check out Dulquer Salmaan's announcement post as well."

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda is making his Bollywood debut with Puri Jagannadh's pan-Indian sports film Liger, co-starring Ananya Panday. The film will feature him as a boxer and is produced by under Dharma Productions and Puri Connects.

Dulquer Salmaan also has a bunch of movies lined up Malayalam films, namely Kurup and Salute. He will be seen in a Tamil film titled Hey Sinamika with Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari and an untitled Telugu film Hanu Raghavapudi.