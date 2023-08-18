Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan joke about Liger's failure; Here’s what happened next

Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan, who are very close friends, collaborated together to promote their upcoming films Kushi and King Of Kotha. The promo video of their promotional collab has been released and fans are loving their rapport. In fact, the Arjun Reddy actor also joked about Liger's failure and the audience are enjoying this humor.

Today, a video of Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan speaking about their films was unveiled on social media. In the promo, Vijay looked at Dulquer and said, "You're coming from a love story to an action film.' To which, he replied, "And you are coming from an action film to a love story." The 'Arjun Reddy' actor jokingly said, "I hope you're action film does better than mine. It better does."

Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan's rapport is unmissable

Vijay Deverakonda about Liger's failure

Liger, which was released in August of this year, failed at the box office with poor reviews. Recently, during an event, The actor admitted that he never predicted Liger would fail and called himself a 'stupid idiot' for that. He said, "One thing that upset me about Liger is that I didn't see. So, the failure of the film didn't affect me much. But I was like how did you not see it? That felt, for me Vijay Deverakonda, when he says something, he makes it happen. And I said it would be a hit. So I was like how the bloody hell did you not see it, you dumb idiot."



About Kushi and King Of Kotha

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan is waiting for the release of his upcoming pan Indian film King Of Kotha, directed by Abhilash Joshiy. Prasanna and Aishwarya Lekshmi are the female leads. The film is scheduled to release on August 24.

Vijay Deverakonda, on the other hand, is waiting for the release of his romantic film Kushi. The film features Samantha Ruth Prabhu opposite him in Shiva Nirvana's directorial. Kushi is scheduled to release worldwide on September 1.

