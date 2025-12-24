Vijay Deverakonda and fiancee Rashmika Mandanna spotted at Hyderabad airport as they jet off for a New Year getaway; Video

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were spotted at the Hyderabad airport early this morning as they jetted off for a New Year getaway. The couple, dressed casually and keeping a low profile, quietly made their way into the airport, drawing attention from fans and onlookers. Videos and pictures from the sighting quickly surfaced online, sparking buzz about the duo ringing in the New Year together.

Despite their star status, Vijay and fiancée Rashmika appeared relaxed and unassuming, choosing comfort over glamour for their holiday travel. The sighting once again fuelled excitement among fans, who have long admired the pair’s chemistry both on and off screen. While the two actors have largely kept their personal lives private, their public appearances together continue to generate widespread interest.

Check out the video below:

Vijay Deverakonda's Workfront

Vijay Deverakonda’s last major release was the romantic drama Kushi, which won hearts with its charming storyline and his engaging performance. Fans now eagerly await his next project, Rowdy Janardhana, an intense action film slated for a 2026 release. A promo of the film’s official title was revealed recently, creating significant excitement among audiences.

Rashmika Mandanna's future projects

Rashmika Mandanna, meanwhile, continues to enjoy a stellar run across industries. She was last seen in Thamma. The actress has a busy lineup ahead, with multiple Hindi and South Indian projects in various stages of production, further cementing her position as one of the most sought-after stars in the country. Apart from Mysaa, Rashmika also has Pushpa 3 in the pipeline.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, one of the most loved couples in Indian cinema, got engaged in 2025, marking a significant milestone in their relationship. The two actors, who have often been admired for their on-screen chemistry and off-screen camaraderie, chose to keep the ceremony private, away from media glare. With successful releases behind them and exciting projects ahead, the power couple seems set for another promising year both personally and professionally.

