Vijay Deverakonda and his badass swag; Why the Arjun Reddy star is the World Famous ‘Rowdy’

With his Devil may care attitude, Vijay Deverakonda rose up to become the 'Rowdy' of South cinema, and here's how he has achieved it.

We don’t really know if it’s the way he interacts with his fans during events or if it’s the attitude of this decade’s sensational actor. South star Vijay Devarakonda has emerged to be the ‘Rowdy’ star and he too likes it when people address him 'Rowdy'. Even before all this fandom, Vijay was used to it as people in his family had been calling him ‘Rowdy’ when he was as young as a high-schooler. This term is loved by the actor so much so that his fans club is also referred to as 'Rowdies' and the actor’s clothing brand has the same name too.

Talking about the same, Vijay Deverakonda had once opened up saying that he took the term positively. He was quoted as saying by the Firstpost, "It is not a negative term, I take it positively. This is a way to say we challenge the status quo.” Vijay is known for his ruggedly raw style, which is unmatchable. He is one of the actors who managed to gain a massive fan base within a short span of time and the followers on his Instagarm is a proof. Surpassing top Tollywood actors including Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, and Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda has more than 7 million followers on the photo-sharing application.

What makes his fandom more special is the fact that he has gained a jaw-dropping success in an industry which is known for the infamous nepotism. It could be because he knew the formula to reach his audience or his cheerful and reckless attitude. What made Vijay stand out of the crowd is the way he talks without being too fixated with being right. It is a well-known story that Vijay had even struggled to pay his own house rent. Now, after his tremendous journey, he has occupied a special place in the hearts of south cinema fans.

Vijay made his debut as the leading actor in Pelli Choopulu, which was made on an unbelievable budget of Rs 1 crore. The film made the headlines in 2016 as it turned out to be a blockbuster and it was lauded by critics too. However, what made Vijay the unbeatable hero was his second film, Arjun Reddy. Released in 2017, the film was a powerhouse of talents. It would not be an understatement to say that Arjun Reddy made the whole industry turn back and take a look.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in Kranthi Madhav directorial, World Famous Lover. The super hit film had Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajessh, Catherine Tresa, and Izabelle Leite as the leading ladies. His action movie Fighter with Puri was wrapped up recently. The film’s official release date will be revealed by the makers when the pandemic situation is well contained.

