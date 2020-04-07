Vijay Deverakonda and I are nervous and relate to each other's state of mind says Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday had a gala time with the team and is looking forward to the next schedule of her upcoming Telugu debut film. In a recent interview, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress was all praises for Vijay Deverakonda.

Vijay Deverakonda's next Telugu film, tentatively titled Fighter has been the talk of the town since its inception. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film will see Bollywood's young actress Ananya Panday making her debut in South Indian cinema. Fighter, which will have a Pan-India release and is being produced jointly by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, and Apoorva Mehta. The first on-sets photos of Vijay and Ananya Panday have already left fans curious to know what's next in stores for them. The two actors recently wrapped up the first schedule of the film in Mumbai.

Well, looks like Ananya had a gala time with the team and is looking forward to the next schedule already. In a recent interview with Mid-day, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress was all praises for Vijay Deverakonda. She said, "I have yet to meet someone who is so grounded and humble despite being such a huge star. He is kind and soft spoken."

Further talking about her debut in South Indian film industry and if she faced difficulty in learning the language, Ananya said, "We both are entering different territories; I am new to south cinema, and Vijay is foraying into Hindi cinema. So, we both are nervous and can relate to the other's state of mind. I have a strong character arc in the film, and my part is pivotal. So, it has been a liberating experience to be part of such a film. Also, at the end of the day, I think content is all that matters. We shouldn't divide the industries on the basis of language. Parasite (Korean film, 2019) winning at the Oscars has shown that language isn't a barrier anymore. Actually, the film will be released in five languages. So when we go into dubbing, I will try and dub in as many languages as I can."

