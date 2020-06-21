  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda and Keerthy Suresh's throwback PHOTO at the Mahanati success bash is winning hearts

In this throwback photo, Vijay Deverakonda and Keerthy Suresh make for a very pretty picture. The Geetha Govindam actor Vijay Deverakonda looks very dapper and handsome. Keerthy Suresh looks gorgeous in a traditional attire.
17810 reads Mumbai
Vijay Deverakonda and Keerthy Suresh's throwback PHOTO at the Mahanati success bash is winning heartsVijay Deverakonda and Keerthy Suresh's throwback PHOTO at the Mahanati success bash is winning hearts
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda enjoys a tremendous fan following in the south film industry. The actor made his presence felt at the Mahanati success bash. In this throwback photo, Vijay Deverakonda and Keerthy Suresh make for a very pretty picture. The Geetha Govindam actor Vijay Deverakonda looks very dapper and handsome in a white shirt and grey trousers. The southern diva, Keerthy Suresh looks drop dead gorgeous in a traditional attire, at the Mahanati success bash. The Nag Ashwin directorial was a milestone film in the career of the southern actress Keerthy Suresh.

The actress scaled great heights in terms of stardom after Mahanati hit the big screen. The film was a biopic based on the life of legendary south actress Savitri. The fans and followers of the Taxiwala actor Vijay Deverakonda and Keerthy Suresh just cannot stop gushing over the duo's picture. In the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in the much-awaited drama called Fighter. This film will also feature, Bollywood diva, Ananya Panday as the female lead. The film Fighter is helmed by ace south director Puri Jagannadh.

Check out Vijay Deverakonda and Keerthy Suresh's photo

On the other hand, the gorgeous Keerthy Suresh will be seen in some interesting films like Miss India, Good Luck Sakhi and Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The stunning diva, recently saw the release of her crime thriller called Penguin. The southern drama was backed by director producer Karthik Subbaraj. Keerthy Suresh essayed the role of a mother, in the thriller.

(ALSO READ: Keerthy Suresh's adorable photos with her pet dog will brighten up your mood; Check out)

Credits :instagram

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Here’s a timeline of police investigation in the case
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad
Sushant Singh Rajput demise : Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours by Mumbai Police
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise : Kangana Ranaut asks, 'Did someone put the idea of suicide in his mind?'
Love Talkies: YRKKH’s Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode on their love story, fights, first impression
Reminiscing Sushant Singh Rajput’s happy moments
Sushant Singh Rajput: Here’s a list of stars who made their Bollywood debut opposite the actor
From a backup dancer to a star: A look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s journey
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s shared surprising things about her love life
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: When the late actor spoke on nepotism, heartbreak, late mother

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement