Vijay Deverakonda and Keerthy Suresh's throwback PHOTO at the Mahanati success bash is winning hearts

The Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda enjoys a tremendous fan following in the south film industry. The actor made his presence felt at the Mahanati success bash. In this throwback photo, Vijay Deverakonda and Keerthy Suresh make for a very pretty picture. The Geetha Govindam actor Vijay Deverakonda looks very dapper and handsome in a white shirt and grey trousers. The southern diva, Keerthy Suresh looks drop dead gorgeous in a traditional attire, at the Mahanati success bash. The Nag Ashwin directorial was a milestone film in the career of the southern actress Keerthy Suresh.

The actress scaled great heights in terms of stardom after Mahanati hit the big screen. The film was a biopic based on the life of legendary south actress Savitri. The fans and followers of the Taxiwala actor Vijay Deverakonda and Keerthy Suresh just cannot stop gushing over the duo's picture. In the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in the much-awaited drama called Fighter. This film will also feature, Bollywood diva, Ananya Panday as the female lead. The film Fighter is helmed by ace south director Puri Jagannadh.

Check out Vijay Deverakonda and Keerthy Suresh's photo

On the other hand, the gorgeous Keerthy Suresh will be seen in some interesting films like Miss India, Good Luck Sakhi and Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The stunning diva, recently saw the release of her crime thriller called Penguin. The southern drama was backed by director producer Karthik Subbaraj. Keerthy Suresh essayed the role of a mother, in the thriller.

