Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur shine in festive fervour in Family Star’s Diwali special poster

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur are set to feature in the Parasuram directorial film Family Star. The film which is expected to be a family entertainer, with Vijay Deverakonda seemingly portraying the role of a homemaker.

Now coinciding with the occasion of Diwali, the makers of Family Guy have dropped their new poster featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur lighting a cracker, dressed in traditional outfits together. Mrunal looks stunning in her pink saree while Vijay steals the aura with his blue kurta and moustache look with a light stubble.

Check out the official poster from Family Star

Family Star, which stars Vijay Deverakonda in the leading role is his second collaboration with director Parasuram after their 2018 film Geetha Govindam, which had Vijay’s rumored girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role.

Family Star also marks Sita Ramam actress Mrunal Thakur’s first collaboration with Vijay Deverakonda who is apparently playing the role of his wife in this film. The film’s glimpse was dropped on YouTube last month and went viral soon, especially due to the word “Airanevanchalaenti” that Vijay’s character said in the glimpse video.

Moreover, the film is expected to reach the theaters next year, coinciding with the festival of Sankranti. The Sankranti release also makes the film a clash release with films like Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, Venkatesh Daggubati’s Saindhav and Ravi Teja’s Eagle.

Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur’s Workfront

Mrunal Thakur was last seen in the film Hindi film Pippa directed by Raja Krishna Menon. The biographical war film is based on the life of Captain Balram Singh Mehta, who along with his siblings fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

The film has Ishaan Khattar in the lead role with AR Rahman composing the tracks. The film was released on Amazon Prime Video on November 10, 2023.

Mrunal is next set to appear in the film Hi Nanna, starring Nani in the lead role. The film directed by debutant Shouryuv will hit the silver screens on December 7th. She is also expected to star in the Hindi film Pooja Meri Jaan.

On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in the film Kushi alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film featured a romantic comedy story which was directed by Shiva Nirvana. Moreover, Vijay Deverakonda is also shooting for his film VD12 along with Jersey fame director Gowtam Tinnanuri with Sreeleela playing the lead. The movie also features the maiden project of Vijay Deverakonda with music director Anirudh Ravichander.

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda REACTS to rumored GF Rashmika Mandanna’s viral deepfake video controversy